Wealthsource Partners LLC Acquires 1,848 Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (DVY)

Wealthsource Partners LLC lifted its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) by 14.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,482 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,848 shares during the quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $1,427,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. High Falls Advisors Inc boosted its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. High Falls Advisors Inc now owns 194,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,210,000 after buying an additional 5,169 shares during the period. APCM Wealth Management for Individuals purchased a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $569,000. Cabana LLC purchased a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $366,000. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $5,668,000. Finally, Sterling Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $3,503,000.

Shares of DVY stock opened at $95.42 on Thursday. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $89.53 and a 1-year high of $102.32.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Profile

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

