Wealthsource Partners LLC Buys 2,521 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth Index (IVW)

Wealthsource Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth Index (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 7.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 38,260 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,521 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Growth Index makes up 1.8% of Wealthsource Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Wealthsource Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth Index were worth $5,845,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WealthShield LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth Index during the fourth quarter valued at $146,000. Sawyer & Company Inc purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth Index during the fourth quarter valued at $168,000. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth Index during the fourth quarter valued at $170,000. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth Index by 631.4% during the fourth quarter. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 985 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth Index during the fourth quarter valued at $180,000.

IVW opened at $155.11 on Thursday. iShares S&P 500 Growth Index has a 52-week low of $130.04 and a 52-week high of $166.51.

iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

