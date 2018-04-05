iShares S&P 500 Value Index (IVE) Holdings Boosted by Two Sigma Advisers LP

Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value Index (NYSEARCA:IVE) by 130.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 58,600 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,200 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value Index were worth $6,694,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtue Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value Index during the 4th quarter worth $114,000. Edge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value Index during the 4th quarter worth about $119,000. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value Index during the 4th quarter worth about $161,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value Index during the 4th quarter worth about $168,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value Index during the 4th quarter worth about $183,000.

Shares of IVE opened at $109.59 on Thursday. iShares S&P 500 Value Index has a one year low of $101.78 and a one year high of $121.12.

iShares S&P 500 Value Index Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

