Advisor Group Inc. Has $1.35 Million Stake in iShares S&P Global Healthcare Sect.(ETF) (NYSEARCA:IXJ)

Advisor Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Global Healthcare Sect.(ETF) (NYSEARCA:IXJ) by 17.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,012 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,482 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. owned 0.08% of iShares S&P Global Healthcare Sect.(ETF) worth $1,353,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P Global Healthcare Sect.(ETF) by 1,513.9% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 363,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,950,000 after buying an additional 341,381 shares in the last quarter. CLS Investments LLC raised its position in iShares S&P Global Healthcare Sect.(ETF) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. CLS Investments LLC now owns 315,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,492,000 after acquiring an additional 1,895 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in iShares S&P Global Healthcare Sect.(ETF) by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 71,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,098,000 after acquiring an additional 11,647 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust raised its position in iShares S&P Global Healthcare Sect.(ETF) by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 33,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,786,000 after acquiring an additional 2,657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P Global Healthcare Sect.(ETF) during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,777,000.

Get iShares S&P Global Healthcare Sect.(ETF) alerts:

IXJ opened at $111.79 on Thursday. iShares S&P Global Healthcare Sect has a fifty-two week low of $101.39 and a fifty-two week high of $123.12.

iShares S&P Global Healthcare Sect.(ETF) shares are going to split on the morning of Wednesday, May 2nd. The 2-1 split was announced on Thursday, March 29th. The newly minted shares will be distributed to shareholders after the market closes on Tuesday, May 1st.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Advisor Group Inc. Has $1.35 Million Stake in iShares S&P Global Healthcare Sect.(ETF) (NYSEARCA:IXJ)” was first posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this news story on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright and trademark laws. The legal version of this news story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/05/ishares-sp-global-healthcare-sect-etf-ixj-holdings-cut-by-advisor-group-inc-updated-updated.html.

iShares S&P Global Healthcare Sect.(ETF) Profile

iShares Global Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Healthcare Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Healthcare Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standards & Poor’s Financial Services LLC (S&P) deems to be a part of the consumer staples sector of the economy.

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Global Healthcare Sect.(ETF) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Global Healthcare Sect.(ETF) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.