BlackRock Inc. Has $98.32 Million Holdings in iShares Trust (NYSEARCA:HEWJ)

BlackRock Inc. decreased its position in shares of iShares Trust (NYSEARCA:HEWJ) by 68.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,948,917 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,379,207 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 8.99% of iShares Trust worth $98,317,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Trust during the 4th quarter worth $100,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in iShares Trust by 168.7% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 21,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $707,000 after purchasing an additional 13,322 shares during the period. Country Club Trust Company n.a. bought a new position in iShares Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $735,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in iShares Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $889,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $1,105,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA HEWJ opened at $31.96 on Thursday. iShares Trust has a 52 week low of $26.93 and a 52 week high of $35.29.

WARNING: This report was published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily.

