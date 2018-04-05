Wealthsource Partners LLC Grows Holdings in iShares Trust (USMV)

Wealthsource Partners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Trust (BATS:USMV) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,593 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,465 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Trust were worth $2,354,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of iShares Trust by 1,911.2% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 10,470,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,651,000 after purchasing an additional 9,950,172 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of iShares Trust by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,904,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,435,000 after purchasing an additional 298,705 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in iShares Trust by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,794,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,823,000 after buying an additional 499,425 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in iShares Trust by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,296,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,532,000 after buying an additional 18,279 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in iShares Trust by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,097,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,508,000 after buying an additional 178,998 shares during the period.

iShares Trust stock opened at $52.14 on Thursday. iShares Trust has a 1 year low of $47.44 and a 1 year high of $55.45.

