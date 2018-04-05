IslaCoin Price Hits $0.0935 on Major Exchanges (CRYPTO:ISL)

IslaCoin (CURRENCY:ISL) traded down 0.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 29th. In the last week, IslaCoin has traded 5.7% lower against the US dollar. One IslaCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0935 or 0.00001385 BTC on exchanges. IslaCoin has a total market capitalization of $141,517.00 and $0.00 worth of IslaCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tao (XTO) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00005001 BTC.

Syndicate (SYNX) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00004377 BTC.

Monkey Project (MONK) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.58 or 0.00052613 BTC.

TrustPlus (TRUST) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0743 or 0.00001092 BTC.

Capricoin (CPC) traded 15.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014745 BTC.

Regalcoin (REC) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002156 BTC.

Magnet (MAG) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0826 or 0.00001214 BTC.

Piggycoin (PIGGY) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000017 BTC.

SuperCoin (SUPER) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000129 BTC.

GoldReserve (XGR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000230 BTC.

IslaCoin Coin Profile

ISL is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 3rd, 2014. IslaCoin’s total supply is 1,513,704 coins. The official website for IslaCoin is www.islacoin.net. IslaCoin’s official Twitter account is @islacoin.

Buying and Selling IslaCoin

IslaCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is not presently possible to buy IslaCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade IslaCoin must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy IslaCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

