ITE Group’s (ITE) “Hold” Rating Reaffirmed at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt restated their hold rating on shares of ITE Group (LON:ITE) in a research report report published on Wednesday. The brokerage currently has a GBX 160 ($2.25) price objective on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reissued a hold rating and set a GBX 182 ($2.55) target price on shares of ITE Group in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Numis Securities reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 220 ($3.09) target price on shares of ITE Group in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 176.20 ($2.47).

Get ITE Group alerts:

LON ITE traded up GBX 2.40 ($0.03) on Wednesday, hitting GBX 159.40 ($2.24). 73,900 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 242,645. ITE Group has a 12 month low of GBX 148 ($2.08) and a 12 month high of GBX 197 ($2.77).

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece was reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece on another site, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States & international trademark and copyright legislation. The original version of this piece can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/05/ite-groups-ite-hold-rating-reaffirmed-at-peel-hunt.html.

ITE Group Company Profile

ITE Group plc is engaged in the organization of international trade exhibitions and conferences. The Company’s geographical segments include Russia, Central Asia, Eastern and Southern Europe, Asia and Rest of the World. The Company specializes in producing exhibitions and conferences that advance business and economic development by connecting buyers and suppliers from around the world.

Receive News & Ratings for ITE Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ITE Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.