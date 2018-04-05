J. B. Hunt (JBHT) Upgraded at Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of J. B. Hunt (NASDAQ:JBHT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Monday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have $141.00 target price on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub raised J. B. Hunt from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, December 9th. Bank of America reissued a buy rating and issued a $128.00 price objective (up from $117.00) on shares of J. B. Hunt in a research note on Thursday, December 28th. Stephens reissued a buy rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of J. B. Hunt in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded J. B. Hunt from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase reissued a neutral rating and issued a $121.00 price objective on shares of J. B. Hunt in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $121.55.

NASDAQ JBHT opened at $115.38 on Monday. J. B. Hunt has a 12 month low of $83.35 and a 12 month high of $126.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $12,661.28, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.45.

J. B. Hunt (NASDAQ:JBHT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The transportation company reported $3.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $2.45. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. J. B. Hunt had a return on equity of 27.32% and a net margin of 9.55%. The business’s revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.05 EPS. equities research analysts expect that J. B. Hunt will post 5.27 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Johnnie B. Hunt, Jr. sold 2,328 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.00, for a total value of $281,688.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 70,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,554,337. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Earl Wayne Garrison sold 21,344 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.79, for a total value of $2,684,861.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of J. B. Hunt by 32.7% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,119 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,348,000 after purchasing an additional 7,172 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in shares of J. B. Hunt by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 38,285 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,402,000 after purchasing an additional 4,434 shares during the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new stake in shares of J. B. Hunt in the fourth quarter worth approximately $413,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of J. B. Hunt in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,045,000. Finally, Soapstone Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of J. B. Hunt in the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,992,000. 72.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About J. B. Hunt

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc is a surface transportation, delivery, and logistics company in North America. The Company segments include Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS) and Truck (JBT). The Company, through its subsidiaries, provides transportation and delivery services to a range of customers and consumers throughout the continental United States, Canada and Mexico.

