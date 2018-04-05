Two Sigma Securities LLC Has $142,000 Holdings in J C Penney Company Inc (JCP)

Two Sigma Securities LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of J C Penney Company Inc (NYSE:JCP) by 68.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,848 shares of the department store operator’s stock after selling 96,069 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC’s holdings in J C Penney were worth $142,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its position in J C Penney by 292.0% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,958,689 shares of the department store operator’s stock valued at $6,189,000 after buying an additional 1,459,003 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in J C Penney by 45.2% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 69,352 shares of the department store operator’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 21,600 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in J C Penney by 103.5% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 551,329 shares of the department store operator’s stock valued at $1,742,000 after buying an additional 280,399 shares during the period. Shellback Capital LP bought a new stake in J C Penney during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,264,000. Finally, Quantitative Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in J C Penney during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,780,000. Institutional investors own 74.47% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird set a $4.00 target price on shares of J C Penney and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. ValuEngine lowered shares of J C Penney from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of J C Penney from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th. B. Riley set a $4.00 price target on shares of J C Penney and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Piper Jaffray set a $4.00 price target on shares of J C Penney and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eighteen have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.31.

JCP stock opened at $3.24 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $922.25, a PE ratio of 14.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89. J C Penney Company Inc has a one year low of $2.35 and a one year high of $6.17.

J C Penney (NYSE:JCP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 2nd. The department store operator reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $4.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.04 billion. J C Penney had a negative net margin of 0.93% and a positive return on equity of 5.65%. J C Penney’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. equities research analysts predict that J C Penney Company Inc will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.

About J C Penney

J. C. Penney Company, Inc is a holding company. The Company’s business consists of selling merchandise and services to consumers through its department stores and its Website at jcpenney.com. Its department stores and Website generally serve the same type of customers, its Website offers virtually the same mix of merchandise as its store assortment and other categories, and its department stores generally accept returns from sales made in stores and through its Website.

