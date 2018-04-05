J. Goldman & Co LP Acquires New Stake in Paccar (PCAR)

J. Goldman & Co LP purchased a new stake in Paccar (NASDAQ:PCAR) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 77,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,527,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paccar during the 4th quarter valued at $160,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Paccar during the 4th quarter valued at $171,000. Hartland & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paccar during the 3rd quarter valued at $206,000. Regentatlantic Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paccar during the 4th quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Paccar during the 4th quarter worth $206,000. 64.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PCAR stock opened at $67.33 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $22,677.83, a PE ratio of 15.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.23. Paccar has a fifty-two week low of $61.93 and a fifty-two week high of $79.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.49.

Paccar (NASDAQ:PCAR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.06. Paccar had a return on equity of 19.65% and a net margin of 8.61%. The company had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 36.0% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts forecast that Paccar will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Marco A. Davila purchased 570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $69.05 per share, for a total transaction of $39,358.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $520,360.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.64% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America upgraded Paccar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Deutsche Bank downgraded Paccar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $77.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 19th. Wells Fargo raised their target price on Paccar from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. ValuEngine upgraded Paccar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Longbow Research raised Paccar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.24.

Paccar Profile

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment offers trucks that are used for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

