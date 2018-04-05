J. Goldman & Co LP Acquires Shares of 725,103 Funko (FNKO)

J. Goldman & Co LP purchased a new stake in Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 725,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,822,000. J. Goldman & Co LP owned about 1.50% of Funko at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dean Capital Investments Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Funko during the 4th quarter valued at $109,000. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Funko during the 4th quarter worth $110,000. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Funko during the 4th quarter worth $113,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of Funko during the 4th quarter worth $122,000. Finally, Teachers Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Funko during the 4th quarter worth $124,000. 39.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Funko alerts:

Shares of Funko stock opened at $8.28 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Funko has a one year low of $5.81 and a one year high of $9.90.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Funko from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Funko from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 12th. Jefferies Group set a $13.00 price target on Funko and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Piper Jaffray set a $12.00 price target on Funko and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.38.

WARNING: “J. Goldman & Co LP Acquires Shares of 725,103 Funko (FNKO)” was published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece of content on another site, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright and trademark legislation. The original version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/05/j-goldman-co-lp-buys-new-holdings-in-funko-fnko-updated-updated.html.

About Funko

Funko, Inc, a pop culture consumer products company, designs and sells nostalgic bobble head figures in the United States and Europe. It also offers products in the categories of plush products, accessories, apparels, and homewares. The company offers its products to specialty retailers, mass-market retailers, and e-commerce sites; distributors for sale to small retailers; and consumers through its e-commerce business, as well as at specialty licensing and comic book shows, conventions, and exhibitions.

Receive News & Ratings for Funko Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Funko and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.