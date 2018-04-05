Genesee & Wyoming (GWR) Stake Raised by J. Goldman & Co LP

J. Goldman & Co LP boosted its stake in Genesee & Wyoming (NYSE:GWR) by 38.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 289,740 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 80,342 shares during the quarter. Genesee & Wyoming makes up 1.2% of J. Goldman & Co LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. J. Goldman & Co LP owned 0.46% of Genesee & Wyoming worth $22,811,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Genesee & Wyoming during the 3rd quarter valued at $144,000. Wedgewood Investors Inc. PA purchased a new stake in shares of Genesee & Wyoming during the 4th quarter valued at $213,000. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Genesee & Wyoming during the 4th quarter valued at $265,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new stake in shares of Genesee & Wyoming during the 4th quarter valued at $283,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Genesee & Wyoming by 44.6% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,636 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122 shares during the last quarter. 96.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE GWR opened at $69.26 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4,255.12, a P/E ratio of 23.34, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.26. Genesee & Wyoming has a 1-year low of $61.44 and a 1-year high of $84.40.

Genesee & Wyoming (NYSE:GWR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The transportation company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $571.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $566.73 million. Genesee & Wyoming had a return on equity of 5.23% and a net margin of 24.87%. Genesee & Wyoming’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.99 EPS. equities analysts expect that Genesee & Wyoming will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase assumed coverage on Genesee & Wyoming in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded Genesee & Wyoming from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Bank of America cut their target price on Genesee & Wyoming from $89.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Citigroup cut their target price on Genesee & Wyoming from $97.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Genesee & Wyoming from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.83.

About Genesee & Wyoming

Genesee & Wyoming Inc owns and leases freight railroads. It operates through three segments: North American Operations, Australian Operations, and U.K./European Operations. The company transports various commodities, including agricultural products, autos and auto parts, chemicals and plastics, coal and coke, food and kindred products, lumber and forest products, metallic ores, metals, minerals and stone, petroleum products, pulp and paper, waste, and other commodities.

