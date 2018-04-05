J. Goldman & Co LP Acquires Shares of 419,972 JetBlue Airways Co. (JBLU)

J. Goldman & Co LP bought a new position in shares of JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 419,972 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,382,000. J. Goldman & Co LP owned approximately 0.13% of JetBlue Airways as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of JetBlue Airways by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 260,874 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,834,000 after purchasing an additional 21,209 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. lifted its position in shares of JetBlue Airways by 50.9% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. now owns 68,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,523,000 after buying an additional 23,000 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of JetBlue Airways by 47.0% during the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 5,293,229 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $118,251,000 after buying an additional 1,692,657 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of JetBlue Airways by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 532,721 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $11,901,000 after buying an additional 48,133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of JetBlue Airways by 26.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rothschild Asset Management Inc. now owns 64,371 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,193,000 after buying an additional 13,318 shares during the last quarter. 91.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP James G. Hnat sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.84, for a total transaction of $104,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $199,126.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Robin Hayes sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.87, for a total value of $41,740.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,000 shares of company stock valued at $365,420 over the last 90 days. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on JBLU shares. Bank of America downgraded JetBlue Airways from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. ValuEngine upgraded JetBlue Airways from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, December 31st. BidaskClub downgraded JetBlue Airways from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase upgraded JetBlue Airways from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Imperial Capital reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of JetBlue Airways in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.48.

Shares of JBLU opened at $20.48 on Thursday. JetBlue Airways Co. has a 1 year low of $18.05 and a 1 year high of $24.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market cap of $6,485.46, a PE ratio of 11.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.55.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The transportation company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.02). JetBlue Airways had a return on equity of 13.57% and a net margin of 16.35%. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. JetBlue Airways’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts anticipate that JetBlue Airways Co. will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JetBlue Airways announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, December 13th that allows the company to buyback $750.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the transportation company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

JetBlue Airways Corporation is a passenger carrier company. The Company provides air transportation services across the United States, the Caribbean and Latin America. Its segments include Domestic, and Caribbean & Latin America. It operates various kinds of aircrafts, including Airbus A321, Airbus A320 and Embraer E190.

