J. Goldman & Co LP Invests $13.83 Million in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (CTSH) Stock

J. Goldman & Co LP purchased a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 194,781 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $13,833,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vestpro Financial Partners Inc. dba CPF Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at $107,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 108.8% during the 4th quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,512 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 101.2% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,616 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 813 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth $121,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 4th quarter worth $128,000. 88.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Francisco Dsouza sold 240,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.04, for a total value of $17,769,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 541,667 shares in the company, valued at $40,105,024.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Srinivasan Veeraraghavachary sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.29, for a total value of $205,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 23,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,958,008.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 636,165 shares of company stock worth $48,681,806 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.08% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CTSH opened at $80.72 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.21 and a current ratio of 3.21. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp has a twelve month low of $57.50 and a twelve month high of $85.10. The company has a market cap of $47,073.49, a P/E ratio of 22.55, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.04.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The information technology service provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.15. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 19.94% and a net margin of 10.15%. The company had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts predict that Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Loop Capital increased their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. BidaskClub upgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, March 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $57.50 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Argus upgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $81.80 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.22.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Company Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation is a professional services company. The Company operates through four segments: Financial Services, Healthcare, Manufacturing/Retail/Logistics, and Other. The Financial Services segment includes customers providing banking/transaction processing, capital markets and insurance services.

