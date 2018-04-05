First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA Sells 2,653 Shares of The J.M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA lessened its stake in The J.M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) by 44.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,285 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,653 shares during the period. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA’s holdings in The J.M. Smucker were worth $408,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SJM. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in shares of The J.M. Smucker by 44.8% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,081,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,554,000 after purchasing an additional 643,817 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in The J.M. Smucker by 468.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 577,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,741,000 after acquiring an additional 475,823 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in The J.M. Smucker by 68.2% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,067,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,964,000 after acquiring an additional 432,461 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new stake in The J.M. Smucker in the fourth quarter valued at $45,182,000. Finally, Truepoint Inc. lifted its position in The J.M. Smucker by 9,203.5% in the third quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 281,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 278,958 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.59% of the company’s stock.

Get The J.M. Smucker alerts:

Shares of NYSE SJM opened at $123.70 on Thursday. The J.M. Smucker Company has a 12-month low of $99.57 and a 12-month high of $134.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $13,605.76, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

The J.M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 16th. The company reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. The J.M. Smucker had a net margin of 17.16% and a return on equity of 12.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.00 earnings per share. equities analysts predict that The J.M. Smucker Company will post 8.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of The J.M. Smucker in a research report on Thursday, March 22nd. Gabelli reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of The J.M. Smucker in a report on Monday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The J.M. Smucker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $132.00 target price (up from $121.00) on shares of The J.M. Smucker in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $125.00 price target (up from $120.00) on shares of The J.M. Smucker in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.38.

WARNING: “First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA Sells 2,653 Shares of The J.M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)” was first posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this article on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US and international copyright and trademark laws. The original version of this article can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/05/j-m-smucker-co-sjm-shares-sold-by-first-commonwealth-financial-corp-pa-updated-updated.html.

The J.M. Smucker Company Profile

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates through U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Foodservice segments. The company primarily offers coffee, pet food products, pet snacks, peanut butter, fruit spreads, shortening and oils, baking mixes and ready-to-spread frostings, frozen sandwiches, flour and baking ingredients, juices and beverages, and portion control products.

Receive News & Ratings for The J.M. Smucker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The J.M. Smucker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.