The J.M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) & Its Rivals Critical Review

The J.M. Smucker (NYSE: SJM) is one of 3 publicly-traded companies in the “Canned fruits & specialties” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare The J.M. Smucker to similar businesses based on the strength of its risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for The J.M. Smucker and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score The J.M. Smucker 3 6 5 0 2.14 The J.M. Smucker Competitors 29 110 117 4 2.37

The J.M. Smucker presently has a consensus price target of $130.58, suggesting a potential upside of 5.31%. As a group, “Canned fruits & specialties” companies have a potential upside of 9.93%. Given The J.M. Smucker’s competitors stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe The J.M. Smucker has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

77.6% of The J.M. Smucker shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 75.7% of shares of all “Canned fruits & specialties” companies are owned by institutional investors. 3.5% of The J.M. Smucker shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 9.3% of shares of all “Canned fruits & specialties” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares The J.M. Smucker and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio The J.M. Smucker $7.39 billion $592.30 million 16.06 The J.M. Smucker Competitors $3.06 billion $205.17 million 26.58

The J.M. Smucker has higher revenue and earnings than its competitors. The J.M. Smucker is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Risk and Volatility

The J.M. Smucker has a beta of 0.62, indicating that its share price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, The J.M. Smucker’s competitors have a beta of 0.88, indicating that their average share price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

The J.M. Smucker pays an annual dividend of $3.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.5%. The J.M. Smucker pays out 40.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Canned fruits & specialties” companies pay a dividend yield of 2.5% and pay out 40.4% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. The J.M. Smucker has increased its dividend for 16 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares The J.M. Smucker and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The J.M. Smucker 17.16% 12.46% 5.72% The J.M. Smucker Competitors 7.14% 5.87% 2.84%

Summary

The J.M. Smucker competitors beat The J.M. Smucker on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

About The J.M. Smucker

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates through U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Foodservice segments. The company primarily offers coffee, pet food products, pet snacks, peanut butter, fruit spreads, shortening and oils, baking mixes and ready-to-spread frostings, frozen sandwiches, flour and baking ingredients, juices and beverages, and portion control products. It also provides pet premium products, dog snacks, ice cream toppings, pickles, and canned milk. The company offers its products primarily under the Folgers, Dunkin' Donuts, Café Bustelo, Folgers Gourmet Selections, Jif, Smucker's, Crisco, Pillsbury, Meow Mix, Milk-Bone, Natural Balance, Kibbles ?n Bits, 9Lives, Pup-Peroni, Nature's Recipe, Robin Hood, Five Roses, and Douwe Egberts brands. It sells its products through direct sales and brokers to food retailers, food wholesalers, drug stores, club stores, mass merchandisers, discount and dollar stores, military commissaries, natural foods stores and distributors, pet specialty stores, and online retailers; and through retail channels, and foodservice distributors and operators. The company was founded in 1897 and is headquartered in Orrville, Ohio.

