Somewhat Positive Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Jacobs Engineering Group (JEC) Share Price

News coverage about Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:JEC) has been trending somewhat positive on Thursday, Accern Sentiment reports. Accern ranks the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Jacobs Engineering Group earned a media sentiment score of 0.19 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news coverage about the construction company an impact score of 45.4166326375518 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near future.

Shares of NYSE JEC traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $59.87. The stock had a trading volume of 1,268,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,341,266. The company has a market capitalization of $8,294.86, a P/E ratio of 18.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.47. Jacobs Engineering Group has a twelve month low of $49.31 and a twelve month high of $72.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:JEC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The construction company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.56 billion. Jacobs Engineering Group had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 8.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. analysts forecast that Jacobs Engineering Group will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Jacobs Engineering Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.52%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. UBS raised shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 29th. Robert W. Baird set a $75.00 target price on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Jefferies Group set a $70.00 target price on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $72.00 to $73.00 in a report on Thursday, March 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Jacobs Engineering Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.62.

Jacobs Engineering Group Company Profile

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc is a technical professional services company. The Company provides a range of technical, professional and construction services to industrial, commercial and governmental clients. The Company’s services include Project Services; Process, Scientific, and Systems Consulting Services; Construction Services, and Operations and Maintenance Services.

