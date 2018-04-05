Jafra Capital Management LP Purchases Shares of 30,664 Union Pacific Co. (UNP)

Jafra Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 30,664 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $4,112,000. Union Pacific accounts for 1.2% of Jafra Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,975,695 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,069,540,000 after acquiring an additional 510,037 shares during the period. Evanston Investments Inc. dba Evanston Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 4th quarter worth approximately $242,000. Ironvine Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,028,000. Sands Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 433.8% during the 4th quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 38,946 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $5,223,000 after acquiring an additional 31,650 shares during the period. Finally, Fred Alger Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 53.0% during the 4th quarter. Fred Alger Management Inc. now owns 1,201,637 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $161,140,000 after acquiring an additional 416,481 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on UNP shares. UBS upgraded Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Monday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $157.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 15th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their target price on Union Pacific from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $136.10.

In related news, CFO Robert M. Knight, Jr. sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.39, for a total value of $3,434,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 106,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,634,508.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UNP opened at $132.90 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Union Pacific Co. has a 52 week low of $101.06 and a 52 week high of $143.05. The company has a market capitalization of $103,725.50, a PE ratio of 22.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.79.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The railroad operator reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $5.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.44 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 50.43% and a return on equity of 22.26%. The business’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.39 earnings per share. analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 7.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 28th were given a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 27th. This is a boost from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is 50.43%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This article was first reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this article on another site, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright legislation. The original version of this article can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/05/jafra-capital-management-lp-purchases-shares-of-30664-union-pacific-co-unp.html.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation is a railroad operating company in the United States. The Company operates through its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Company (UPRR). Its business mix includes Agricultural Products, Automotive, Chemicals, Coal, Industrial Products and Intermodal. Its freight traffic consists of bulk, manifest, and premium business.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP).

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.