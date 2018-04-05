Jagged Peak Energy Inc (JAG) Stake Lessened by TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC

TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Jagged Peak Energy Inc (NYSE:JAG) by 10.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 822,652 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 97,337 shares during the quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.39% of Jagged Peak Energy worth $12,981,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nationwide Fund Advisors lifted its stake in Jagged Peak Energy by 57.2% in the third quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 29,570 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $404,000 after acquiring an additional 10,761 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Jagged Peak Energy by 54.6% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 61,521 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $840,000 after acquiring an additional 21,735 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Jagged Peak Energy by 44.2% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 216,688 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,960,000 after acquiring an additional 66,367 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Jagged Peak Energy by 31.4% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 673,304 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $9,197,000 after acquiring an additional 160,849 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in Jagged Peak Energy by 89.9% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 37,617 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $514,000 after acquiring an additional 17,812 shares during the period. 23.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Mark R. Petry sold 444,067 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.47, for a total transaction of $5,537,515.49. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,632,501 shares in the company, valued at $20,357,287.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert William Howard sold 5,208 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.97, for a total transaction of $67,547.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 612,016 shares of company stock valued at $7,688,993.

JAG stock opened at $13.72 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2,885.21, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.12 and a beta of -1.13. Jagged Peak Energy Inc has a one year low of $10.96 and a one year high of $16.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Jagged Peak Energy (NYSE:JAG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 22nd. The mining company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09. The business had revenue of $104.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.42 million. Jagged Peak Energy had a negative net margin of 135.25% and a positive return on equity of 8.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 319.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.02 earnings per share. analysts predict that Jagged Peak Energy Inc will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on JAG. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Jagged Peak Energy in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Jagged Peak Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Jagged Peak Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, December 31st. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Jagged Peak Energy in a research note on Monday, December 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Jagged Peak Energy from $21.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.61.

Jagged Peak Energy Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company focused on the acquisition and development of unconventional oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the Southern Delaware Basin. The Company’s acreage is located on contiguous blocks in the adjacent counties of Winkler, Ward, Reeves and Pecos, with original oil-in-place within multiple stacked hydrocarbon-bearing formations.

