James Bilefield Purchases 10,000 Shares of SThree Plc (STHR) Stock

SThree Plc (LON:STHR) insider James Bilefield bought 10,000 shares of SThree stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 362 ($5.08) per share, with a total value of £36,200 ($50,814.15).

Shares of STHR stock traded up GBX 2.50 ($0.04) during midday trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 332.50 ($4.67). 55,148 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 103,225. SThree Plc has a 52 week low of GBX 280.50 ($3.94) and a 52 week high of GBX 390 ($5.47).

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 26th will be issued a dividend of GBX 9.30 ($0.13) per share. This is an increase from SThree’s previous dividend of $4.70. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.61%.

STHR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Numis Securities reaffirmed an “add” rating and set a GBX 400 ($5.61) target price on shares of SThree in a report on Monday, March 19th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of SThree from GBX 420 ($5.90) to GBX 445 ($6.25) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 400 ($5.61) target price on shares of SThree in a report on Friday, December 15th.

About SThree

SThree plc is an international staffing company, which provides specialist recruitment services in the science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) industries. The Company provides permanent and contract staff to sectors, including information and communication technology (ICT), banking and finance, life sciences, engineering and energy.

