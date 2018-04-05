Procter & Gamble Co (PG) Shares Bought by James Investment Research Inc.

James Investment Research Inc. lifted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 400.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,500 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $138,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Aviva PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.7% in the second quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 1,814,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,162,000 after purchasing an additional 30,897 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1,094.3% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 736,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,025,000 after buying an additional 675,013 shares during the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. raised its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 21.9% in the third quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 7,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $686,000 after buying an additional 1,356 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,164,000. Finally, Spectrum Management Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 221.4% in the third quarter. Spectrum Management Group Inc. now owns 32,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,980,000 after buying an additional 22,565 shares during the last quarter. 60.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PG. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $92.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays set a $84.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 15th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $78.50 price objective for the company. Finally, Vetr raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $96.92 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Procter & Gamble has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.07.

In other Procter & Gamble news, insider Jeffrey K. Schomburger sold 37,776 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.37, for a total transaction of $3,073,833.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Marc S. Pritchard sold 46,842 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.01, for a total transaction of $4,169,406.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 114,011 shares of company stock worth $9,710,976 over the last three months. 0.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE PG traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $79.12. 2,810,154 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,190,121. Procter & Gamble Co has a 12 month low of $75.81 and a 12 month high of $94.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $197,797.97, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.57.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.05. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 15.34% and a return on equity of 20.66%. The firm had revenue of $17.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts anticipate that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company is focused on providing branded consumer packaged goods to the consumers across the world. The Company operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Company sells its products in approximately 180 countries and territories primarily through mass merchandisers, grocery stores, membership club stores, drug stores, department stores, distributors, baby stores, specialty beauty stores, e-commerce, high-frequency stores and pharmacies.

