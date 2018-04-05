Jane Street Group LLC Acquires Shares of 35,031 Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC)

Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 35,031 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,551,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Omnicom Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $104,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its position in Omnicom Group by 123.8% during the 4th quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 1,531 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 847 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Omnicom Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $199,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Omnicom Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, Oak Point Wealth Management acquired a new position in Omnicom Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $219,000. 98.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Omnicom Group alerts:

In other Omnicom Group news, Treasurer Dennis E. Hewitt sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.38, for a total value of $154,760.00. Following the transaction, the treasurer now owns 42,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,293,370.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on OMC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Omnicom Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Macquarie raised Omnicom Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $77.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $81.00 target price on shares of Omnicom Group in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Wells Fargo reissued a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Omnicom Group in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Pivotal Research reduced their price target on Omnicom Group from $76.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.46.

NYSE:OMC opened at $72.01 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Omnicom Group has a 1-year low of $65.32 and a 1-year high of $86.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $16,411.17, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.12, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.16.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The business services provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.01. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 7.12% and a return on equity of 40.67%. The business had revenue of $4.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.47 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts expect that Omnicom Group will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 9th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 8th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.06%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This article was posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this article on another domain, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. & international trademark & copyright laws. The legal version of this article can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/05/jane-street-group-llc-acquires-new-holdings-in-omnicom-group-inc-omc-updated-updated.html.

About Omnicom Group

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. The company offers a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. Its services comprises advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communication, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and instore design services.

Receive News & Ratings for Omnicom Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnicom Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.