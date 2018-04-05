Cambria ETF Trust Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF (BATS:EYLD) Shares Bought by Jane Street Group LLC

Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in Cambria ETF Trust Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF (BATS:EYLD) by 193.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,114 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,839 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Cambria ETF Trust Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF were worth $1,149,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cambria ETF Trust Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $477,000.

Cambria ETF Trust Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF stock opened at $36.54 on Thursday. Cambria ETF Trust Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF has a 12 month low of $28.64 and a 12 month high of $38.42.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 29th will be given a $0.0331 dividend. This represents a $0.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 28th.

