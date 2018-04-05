Jane Street Group LLC Buys 102,661 Shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao (NYSE:CBD)

Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao (NYSE:CBD) by 843.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 114,830 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 102,661 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao were worth $2,707,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao by 1,184.5% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 4,442 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao in the 4th quarter valued at about $200,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao in the 3rd quarter valued at about $209,000. Highbridge Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao in the 3rd quarter valued at about $225,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $250,000. 2.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on CBD. Zacks Investment Research cut Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. ValuEngine lowered Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 7th. Finally, Citigroup raised Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.00.

CBD stock opened at $20.37 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5,422.88, a PE ratio of 23.41, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao has a 52 week low of $18.26 and a 52 week high of $25.90.

The business also recently declared a special dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 4th. Investors of record on Friday, April 6th will be issued a $0.1064 dividend. This is an increase from Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao’s previous special dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 5th. Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.57%.

Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao Company Profile

Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição engages in the retail of food, clothing, home appliances, and other products through its chain of hypermarkets and supermarkets. It operates though the Food Retail; and Cash and Carry segments. The Food Retail segment sells food and non-food products to individual consumers.

