Jane Street Group LLC Invests $2.66 Million in iShares Inc iShares MSCI Denmark ETF (BATS:EDEN) Stock

Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Inc iShares MSCI Denmark ETF (BATS:EDEN) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 39,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,663,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Inc iShares MSCI Denmark ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $268,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in iShares Inc iShares MSCI Denmark ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $357,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its position in iShares Inc iShares MSCI Denmark ETF by 161.0% in the 4th quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 10,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $718,000 after acquiring an additional 6,555 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in iShares Inc iShares MSCI Denmark ETF by 233.7% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 69,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,692,000 after purchasing an additional 48,616 shares during the period.

BATS EDEN opened at €67.06 ($82.79) on Thursday. iShares Inc iShares MSCI Denmark ETF has a 12-month low of €54.51 ($67.30) and a 12-month high of €71.11 ($87.79).

