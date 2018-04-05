Q1 2018 EPS Estimates for Noble Energy Reduced by Analyst (NYSE:NBL)

Noble Energy (NYSE:NBL) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Group cut their Q1 2018 earnings estimates for Noble Energy in a report issued on Monday, March 19th, according to Zacks Investment Research. Jefferies Group analyst M. Lear now forecasts that the oil and gas development company will earn $0.21 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.23. Jefferies Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Group also issued estimates for Noble Energy’s Q2 2018 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q3 2018 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q4 2018 earnings at $0.24 EPS, FY2018 earnings at $0.81 EPS, Q1 2019 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.35 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $1.19 EPS.

Get Noble Energy alerts:

Noble Energy (NYSE:NBL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The oil and gas development company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.28. Noble Energy had a positive return on equity of 1.46% and a negative net margin of 26.27%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. Noble Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

NBL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. UBS initiated coverage on Noble Energy in a report on Wednesday, March 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $40.00 target price on Noble Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Noble Energy from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Seaport Global Securities raised Noble Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $42.00 price target on Noble Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.71.

Noble Energy stock opened at $29.71 on Wednesday. Noble Energy has a one year low of $22.99 and a one year high of $35.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $14,327.71, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.84 and a beta of 1.04.

Noble Energy announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, February 15th that allows the company to repurchase $750.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the oil and gas development company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, CFO Kenneth M. Fisher sold 7,621 shares of Noble Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.80, for a total transaction of $219,484.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 197,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,677,747.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director James E. Craddock sold 8,500 shares of Noble Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.35, for a total value of $266,475.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 93,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,928,497.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NBL. Sawyer & Company Inc purchased a new stake in Noble Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $169,000. Lourd Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Noble Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $203,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new stake in Noble Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $219,000. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Noble Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $231,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in Noble Energy by 355.5% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 8,558 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 6,679 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.64% of the company’s stock.

WARNING: This report was reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this report on another domain, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US & international trademark & copyright legislation. The legal version of this report can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/05/jefferies-group-comments-on-noble-energy-inc-s-q1-2018-earnings-nbl-updated-updated.html.

Noble Energy Company Profile

Noble Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids worldwide. It owns, operates, develops, and acquires domestic midstream infrastructure assets in the DJ and Delaware Basins. It principal projects are primarily located in the US unconventional basins and various global offshore conventional basins.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Noble Energy (NBL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Noble Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Noble Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.