Q1 2019 Earnings Estimate for Ulta Beauty (ULTA) Issued By Jefferies Group

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Group upped their Q1 2019 earnings per share estimates for Ulta Beauty in a report released on Friday, March 16th, Zacks Investment Research reports. Jefferies Group analyst S. Wissink now forecasts that the specialty retailer will post earnings of $2.56 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $2.31. Jefferies Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $260.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Group also issued estimates for Ulta Beauty’s Q4 2019 earnings at $3.11 EPS and Q4 2020 earnings at $3.60 EPS.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 15th. The specialty retailer reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.77 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 9.44% and a return on equity of 30.40%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.24 earnings per share.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo set a $297.00 price target on Ulta Beauty and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Buckingham Research raised Ulta Beauty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Ulta Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $246.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, February 5th. Vetr lowered Ulta Beauty from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $218.16 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ulta Beauty in a report on Wednesday, March 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $250.64.

Shares of ULTA stock opened at $206.32 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $12,389.38, a P/E ratio of 25.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.68. Ulta Beauty has a twelve month low of $187.96 and a twelve month high of $314.86.

Ulta Beauty declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, March 15th that authorizes the company to buyback $625.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the specialty retailer to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB lifted its position in Ulta Beauty by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 12,022 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,689,000 after buying an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd purchased a new position in Ulta Beauty during the fourth quarter worth approximately $10,135,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Ulta Beauty during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,357,000. OLD Mutual Customised Solutions Proprietary Ltd. lifted its position in Ulta Beauty by 64.7% during the fourth quarter. OLD Mutual Customised Solutions Proprietary Ltd. now owns 2,800 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $626,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altman Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Ulta Beauty during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,750,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.98% of the company’s stock.

About Ulta Beauty

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a beauty retailer in the United States. The company's stores provide cosmetics, fragrance, skincare, haircare, bath and body products, and salon styling tools, as well as others, including nail products and accessories. It offers private label products consisting of Ulta Beauty Collection branded cosmetics, skincare, and bath products.

