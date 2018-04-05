Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (DLR) Shares Sold by Jefferies Group LLC

Jefferies Group LLC cut its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) by 92.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,811 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 22,678 shares during the quarter. Jefferies Group LLC’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nationwide Fund Advisors lifted its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 8.4% in the third quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 57,606 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,817,000 after buying an additional 4,440 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 29.0% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 450,685 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,330,000 after purchasing an additional 101,285 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 20.9% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 67,883 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,033,000 after purchasing an additional 11,724 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 10.4% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 40.6% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 7,683 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $909,000 after purchasing an additional 2,219 shares during the last quarter. 99.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DLR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $95.00 price objective on Digital Realty Trust and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 17th. Robert W. Baird raised Digital Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $124.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 15th. Wells Fargo raised Digital Realty Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $109.31 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.25.

Digital Realty Trust stock opened at $104.60 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21,167.55, a PE ratio of 17.04, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of -0.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $96.56 and a 12 month high of $127.23.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($1.18). Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 10.10% and a return on equity of 4.03%. The company had revenue of $731.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $729.30 million. equities analysts forecast that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $1.01 per share. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Digital Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.80%.

In other Digital Realty Trust news, SVP Christopher Kenney sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.47, for a total transaction of $1,034,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,034,700. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Digital Realty Trust

Digital Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company is engaged in the business of owning, acquiring, developing and operating data centers. The Company is focused on providing data center and colocation solutions for domestic and international tenants across a range of industry verticals ranging from financial services, cloud and information technology services, to manufacturing, energy, healthcare and consumer products.

