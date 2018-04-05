Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) Position Trimmed by Jefferies Group LLC

Jefferies Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) by 58.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,971 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,681 shares during the quarter. Jefferies Group LLC’s holdings in Yum China were worth $559,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Standard Life Aberdeen plc lifted its position in shares of Yum China by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 31,015,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,241,238,000 after purchasing an additional 3,638,955 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Yum China in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $267,000. Burney Co. acquired a new position in shares of Yum China in the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000. KADENSA CAPITAL Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Yum China in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,272,000. Finally, SVA Plumb Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Yum China by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. SVA Plumb Wealth Management LLC now owns 90,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,640,000 after purchasing an additional 4,366 shares during the period. 79.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

YUMC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Yum China from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. Macquarie started coverage on shares of Yum China in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Yum China from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.51.

In related news, Director Jonathan S. Linen purchased 4,000 shares of Yum China stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $39.76 per share, for a total transaction of $159,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 41,236 shares in the company, valued at $1,639,543.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Danny Tan sold 3,610 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total transaction of $160,645.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of YUMC stock opened at $39.87 on Thursday. Yum China has a 12 month low of $27.86 and a 12 month high of $48.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market cap of $15,287.16, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.38.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. Yum China had a net margin of 5.64% and a return on equity of 20.59%. The firm had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts forecast that Yum China will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a Not Available dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 27th. Yum China’s payout ratio is 14.08%.

About Yum China

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates in two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, East Dawning, and Little Sheep brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, Chinese food, and Mexican-style food categories.

