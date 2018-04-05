3,866 Shares in Nicolet Bankshares Inc (NCBS) Purchased by Jefferies Group LLC

Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nicolet Bankshares Inc (NASDAQ:NCBS) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,866 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. OxFORD Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Nicolet Bankshares in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $374,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nicolet Bankshares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $389,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Nicolet Bankshares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $458,000. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Nicolet Bankshares in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $495,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Nicolet Bankshares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $827,000. 34.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NCBS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Nicolet Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Sandler O’Neill restated a “hold” rating and set a $58.50 price target on shares of Nicolet Bankshares in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. BidaskClub downgraded Nicolet Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. DA Davidson began coverage on Nicolet Bankshares in a report on Thursday, December 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $61.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Nicolet Bankshares in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nicolet Bankshares currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.88.

NASDAQ:NCBS opened at $55.18 on Thursday. Nicolet Bankshares Inc has a 52-week low of $46.06 and a 52-week high of $61.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $532.21, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.07, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.96.

Nicolet Bankshares (NASDAQ:NCBS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 16th. The bank reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $35.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.90 million. Nicolet Bankshares had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 23.38%. analysts expect that Nicolet Bankshares Inc will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Patrick Joseph Madson sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.84, for a total value of $122,848.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 16.40% of the company’s stock.

About Nicolet Bankshares

Nicolet Bankshares, Inc is a bank holding company. The Company conducts operations through its subsidiary, Nicolet National Bank (the Bank), which is a commercial bank. The Company also owns investment advisory firms, Brookfield Investment Partners, LLC, which provides investment strategy and transactional services to select community banks, and Nicolet Advisory Services, LLC, which conducts brokerage and financial advisory services primarily to individual consumers.

