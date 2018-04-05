Jefferies Group LLC Buys Shares of 25,032 Shaw Communications (NYSE:SJR)

Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shaw Communications (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 25,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $573,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Commonwealth Bank of Australia grew its position in Shaw Communications by 3.6% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 74,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,714,000 after purchasing an additional 2,591 shares in the last quarter. AMP Capital Investors Ltd grew its position in Shaw Communications by 2.4% in the third quarter. AMP Capital Investors Ltd now owns 136,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,130,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Shaw Communications by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. now owns 252,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,770,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in Shaw Communications by 72.0% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 8,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 3,374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Shaw Communications by 2.7% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 160,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,683,000 after acquiring an additional 4,222 shares in the last quarter. 53.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE SJR opened at $19.21 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $9,551.21, a P/E ratio of 22.87, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.93. Shaw Communications has a 1 year low of $18.50 and a 1 year high of $23.44.

Shaw Communications (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 11th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. Shaw Communications had a return on equity of 9.89% and a net margin of 17.34%. Shaw Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. equities research analysts expect that Shaw Communications will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 27th. Investors of record on Friday, April 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.0795 per share. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 12th. Shaw Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 113.10%.

Several research firms have commented on SJR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Shaw Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 27th. TD Securities raised shares of Shaw Communications to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity set a $28.00 target price on shares of Shaw Communications and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.00.

Shaw Communications Profile

Shaw Communications Inc operates as a diversified communications company in North America. The company operates through Consumer, Business Network Services, and Wireless segments. The Consumer segment provides cable telecommunications services, including video, Internet, Wi-Fi, phone, and satellite video services to residential customers.

