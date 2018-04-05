Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp (VAC) Shares Sold by Jefferies Group LLC

Jefferies Group LLC lowered its stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp (NYSE:VAC) by 100.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,605 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,613,295 shares during the quarter. Jefferies Group LLC’s holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide were worth $217,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 52,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,524,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 438.6% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 6,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $866,000 after acquiring an additional 5,662 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the 3rd quarter worth $212,000. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 17,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,195,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares during the period. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its holdings in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 23,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,970,000 after acquiring an additional 603 shares during the period. 73.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE VAC opened at $132.78 on Thursday. Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp has a 1-year low of $97.56 and a 1-year high of $154.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $3,455.33, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.49 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 5.22 and a quick ratio of 3.71.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.40. Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a return on equity of 16.46% and a net margin of 11.61%. The business had revenue of $481.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $491.36 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts forecast that Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp will post 6.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 1st were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.68%.

In other Marriott Vacations Worldwide news, VP Dwight D. Smith sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.60, for a total value of $183,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Michael E. Yonker sold 1,242 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.06, for a total value of $187,616.52. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 4,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $739,287.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,128 shares of company stock valued at $748,368 over the last ninety days. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on VAC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 6th. ValuEngine upgraded Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on Marriott Vacations Worldwide to $149.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Macquarie started coverage on Marriott Vacations Worldwide in a report on Friday, January 5th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.00.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Company Profile

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation focuses on vacation ownership, based on number of owners, number of resorts and revenues. The Company is an exclusive worldwide developer, marketer, seller and manager of vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club and Grand Residences by Marriott brands.

