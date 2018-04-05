Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Jefferies Group

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA)‘s stock had its “sell” rating restated by stock analysts at Jefferies Group in a report released on Monday, March 19th. They presently have a $250.00 target price on the electric vehicle producer’s stock. Jefferies Group’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 12.87% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. KeyCorp reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, March 13th. BidaskClub lowered Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 13th. Vetr raised Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $342.95 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 12th. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $347.00 target price (down from $367.00) on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, March 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $314.59.

Get Tesla alerts:

NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $286.94 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $42,648.90, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.99 and a beta of 1.19. Tesla has a twelve month low of $244.59 and a twelve month high of $389.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The electric vehicle producer reported ($3.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($3.12) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. Tesla had a negative return on equity of 33.08% and a negative net margin of 16.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 43.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.69) EPS. research analysts forecast that Tesla will post -15.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP John Douglas Field sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.41, for a total transaction of $321,410.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,561 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,608,511.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Eric Branderiz sold 801 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.58, for a total value of $284,018.58. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $456,344.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,654 shares of company stock valued at $1,559,211. Corporate insiders own 23.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 3rd quarter worth $100,000. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware bought a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 3rd quarter worth $106,000. Truewealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter worth $102,000. Avestar Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter worth $144,000. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter worth $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.19% of the company’s stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Jefferies Group” was first reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this story on another domain, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US & international copyright & trademark law. The correct version of this story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/05/jefferies-group-reiterates-sell-rating-for-tesla-tsla-updated-updated.html.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.