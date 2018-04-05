Jeffrey Robert Ajer Sells 2,119 Shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (BMRN) Stock

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) EVP Jeffrey Robert Ajer sold 2,119 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction on Monday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.12, for a total transaction of $169,774.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 52,914 shares in the company, valued at $4,239,469.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Jeffrey Robert Ajer also recently made the following trade(s):

Get BioMarin Pharmaceutical alerts:

On Thursday, March 29th, Jeffrey Robert Ajer sold 1,537 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.69, for a total transaction of $122,483.53.

On Wednesday, March 21st, Jeffrey Robert Ajer sold 4,368 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.90, for a total transaction of $366,475.20.

On Friday, March 9th, Jeffrey Robert Ajer sold 2,972 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.39, for a total transaction of $244,863.08.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock opened at $79.14 on Thursday. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a twelve month low of $76.27 and a twelve month high of $100.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 2.12.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.06). BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a negative return on equity of 3.18% and a negative net margin of 8.91%. The business had revenue of $358.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $346.24 million. research analysts predict that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BMRN. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 485,790 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $45,212,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 74,624 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,945,000 after purchasing an additional 11,465 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 749,150 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $69,723,000 after purchasing an additional 27,752 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 351,942 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,755,000 after purchasing an additional 9,225 shares during the period. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 320,485 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,828,000 after purchasing an additional 22,242 shares during the period.

BMRN has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase reduced their price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $131.00 to $129.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $101.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $94.00 price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $115.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.34.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This news story was first posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this news story on another site, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of international copyright & trademark law. The correct version of this news story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/05/jeffrey-robert-ajer-sells-2119-shares-of-biomarin-pharmaceutical-inc-bmrn-stock.html.

About BioMarin Pharmaceutical

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc is a biotechnology company. The Company develops and commercializes pharmaceuticals for various diseases and medical conditions. As of December 31, 2016, the Company’s therapy portfolio consisted of five products, and multiple clinical and pre-clinical product candidates. Its commercial products include Aldurazyme (laronidase) for Mucopolysaccharidosis I (MPS I), Firdapse (amifampridine phosphate) for Lambert Eaton Myasthenic Syndrome (LEMS), Kuvan (sapropterin dihydrochloride) for phenylketonuria (PKU), Naglazyme (galsulfase) for Mucopolysaccharidosis VI (MPS VI) and Vimizim (elosulfase alpha) for Mucopolysaccharidosis IV Type A (MPS IV A).

Receive News & Ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.