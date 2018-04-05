Jenoptik (JEN) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Jenoptik (ETR: JEN) recently:

3/27/2018 – Jenoptik was given a new €23.00 ($28.40) price target on by analysts at Independent Research GmbH. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

3/23/2018 – Jenoptik was given a new €31.00 ($38.27) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/22/2018 – Jenoptik was given a new €26.00 ($32.10) price target on by analysts at Baader Bank. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/22/2018 – Jenoptik was given a new €32.50 ($40.12) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/27/2018 – Jenoptik was given a new €32.50 ($40.12) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/13/2018 – Jenoptik was given a new €28.00 ($34.57) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/9/2018 – Jenoptik was given a new €23.00 ($28.40) price target on by analysts at Independent Research GmbH. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

2/9/2018 – Jenoptik had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at DZ Bank AG.

2/9/2018 – Jenoptik was given a new €31.00 ($38.27) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/7/2018 – Jenoptik was given a new €27.00 ($33.33) price target on by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/7/2018 – Jenoptik was given a new €28.00 ($34.57) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/6/2018 – Jenoptik was given a new €27.50 ($33.95) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

JEN traded up €1.34 ($1.65) during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting €28.10 ($34.69). 148,645 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 191,081. Jenoptik AG has a 1-year low of €20.68 ($25.53) and a 1-year high of €34.82 ($42.99).

Jenoptik AG operates as an integrated photonics company in Germany and internationally. The company's Opticals & Life Science division develops and manufactures micro-optics for beam shaping for use in the semiconductor industry, as well as for laser material processing; and optical systems and components for information and communication, security, and defense technologies.

