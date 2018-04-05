Bridgewater Bancshares Inc (BWB) CEO Purchases $117,500.00 in Stock

Bridgewater Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:BWB) CEO Jerry J. Baack purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.75 per share, with a total value of $117,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of BWB traded down $0.16 on Wednesday, reaching $12.95. 94,006 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 142,736. Bridgewater Bancshares Inc has a 52-week low of $12.60 and a 52-week high of $13.66.

