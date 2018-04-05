Jesus Coin (JC) Market Capitalization Tops $1.51 Million

Jesus Coin (CURRENCY:JC) traded up 27.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on April 5th. One Jesus Coin token can now be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges including CoinExchange and Stocks.Exchange. Over the last week, Jesus Coin has traded 17.4% lower against the US dollar. Jesus Coin has a market capitalization of $1.51 million and approximately $1,427.00 worth of Jesus Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Jesus Coin alerts:

Ripple (XRP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00007287 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002899 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $47.07 or 0.00693224 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00014402 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 28.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0394 or 0.00000581 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014749 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.36 or 0.00182080 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00034976 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 24.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00041879 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Jesus Coin Token Profile

Jesus Coin was first traded on September 12th, 2017. Jesus Coin’s total supply is 20,325,184,344 tokens and its circulating supply is 17,324,557,939 tokens. The Reddit community for Jesus Coin is /r/Jesus_Coin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Jesus Coin’s official Twitter account is @Jesuscoinico. Jesus Coin’s official website is jesuscoin.network.

Jesus Coin Token Trading

Jesus Coin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and Stocks.Exchange. It is not possible to purchase Jesus Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Jesus Coin must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Jesus Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Jesus Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Jesus Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.