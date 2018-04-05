JET8 (J8T) Trading 15% Lower Over Last Week

JET8 (CURRENCY:J8T) traded down 2.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on April 5th. One JET8 token can currently be bought for $0.0093 or 0.00000135 BTC on major exchanges. JET8 has a total market capitalization of $2.49 million and $10,979.00 worth of JET8 was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, JET8 has traded down 15% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00007226 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002896 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $47.25 or 0.00685692 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00014179 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 25.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0388 or 0.00000563 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014567 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.62 or 0.00183209 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00035122 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 17% against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00039005 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

About JET8

JET8’s total supply is 1,468,857,775 tokens and its circulating supply is 267,230,872 tokens. The official message board for JET8 is medium.com/jet8-token. JET8’s official website is jet8.io. The Reddit community for JET8 is /r/JET8 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. JET8’s official Twitter account is @jet8app.

Buying and Selling JET8

JET8 can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin. It is not presently possible to purchase JET8 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade JET8 must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase JET8 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

