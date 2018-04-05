JetBlue Airways Co. (JBLU) CEO Robin Hayes Sells 2,000 Shares of Stock

JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) CEO Robin Hayes sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.32, for a total transaction of $40,640.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 426,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,657,722.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Robin Hayes also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 1st, Robin Hayes sold 2,000 shares of JetBlue Airways stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.05, for a total transaction of $42,100.00.

On Thursday, February 1st, Robin Hayes sold 2,000 shares of JetBlue Airways stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.87, for a total transaction of $41,740.00.

Shares of NASDAQ JBLU traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $20.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,623,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,814,646. The stock has a market capitalization of $6,485.46, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. JetBlue Airways Co. has a 1-year low of $18.05 and a 1-year high of $24.13.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The transportation company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. JetBlue Airways had a net margin of 16.35% and a return on equity of 13.57%. JetBlue Airways’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. equities research analysts expect that JetBlue Airways Co. will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

JetBlue Airways announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, December 13th that allows the company to repurchase $750.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the transportation company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BB&T Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of JetBlue Airways by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 16,337 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 2,623 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of JetBlue Airways by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 38,260 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $855,000 after purchasing an additional 2,775 shares during the period. Oakbrook Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of JetBlue Airways by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC now owns 22,080 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 2,950 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of JetBlue Airways by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 19,075 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 2,968 shares during the period. Finally, Sentinel Trust Co. LBA grew its holdings in shares of JetBlue Airways by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Sentinel Trust Co. LBA now owns 171,020 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,820,000 after purchasing an additional 3,395 shares during the period. 91.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JBLU has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America cut shares of JetBlue Airways from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of JetBlue Airways from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, December 31st. BidaskClub cut shares of JetBlue Airways from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase upgraded shares of JetBlue Airways from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Imperial Capital restated an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of JetBlue Airways in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. JetBlue Airways currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.48.

About JetBlue Airways

JetBlue Airways Corporation is a passenger carrier company. The Company provides air transportation services across the United States, the Caribbean and Latin America. Its segments include Domestic, and Caribbean & Latin America. It operates various kinds of aircrafts, including Airbus A321, Airbus A320 and Embraer E190.

