Jiyo (JIYO) Hits Market Cap of $2.91 Million

Jiyo (CURRENCY:JIYO) traded up 24.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 29th. One Jiyo coin can currently be purchased for about $0.15 or 0.00002171 BTC on popular exchanges. Jiyo has a total market cap of $2.91 million and $34,496.00 worth of Jiyo was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Jiyo has traded up 7.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Rupee (RUP) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0682 or 0.00001012 BTC.

YashCoin (YASH) traded 15.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00002002 BTC.

MagicCoin (MAGE) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001717 BTC.

Grimcoin (GRIM) traded up 85.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000097 BTC.

GlassCoin (GLS) traded up 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001600 BTC.

BriaCoin (BRIA) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00004901 BTC.

Catcoin (CAT) traded 18.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000313 BTC.

StarCash Network (STARS) traded 43.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001820 BTC.

Money ($$$) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Allion (ALL) traded 32.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Jiyo Profile

Jiyo (JIYO) is a coin. It launched on September 16th, 2017. Jiyo’s total supply is 20,462,167 coins and its circulating supply is 19,886,000 coins. Jiyo’s official website is www.jiyo.io.

Jiyo Coin Trading

Jiyo can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is not possible to buy Jiyo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Jiyo must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Jiyo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

