JobsCoin Market Capitalization Achieves $20,984.00 (JOBS)

JobsCoin (CURRENCY:JOBS) traded 3.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on April 5th. One JobsCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges. JobsCoin has a market cap of $20,984.00 and $0.00 worth of JobsCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, JobsCoin has traded 18.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get JobsCoin alerts:

Tao (XTO) traded 39.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00005001 BTC.

Syndicate (SYNX) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00004402 BTC.

Monkey Project (MONK) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.56 or 0.00053000 BTC.

TrustPlus (TRUST) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0749 or 0.00001115 BTC.

Capricoin (CPC) traded up 22.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00015423 BTC.

Magnet (MAG) traded down 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0824 or 0.00001225 BTC.

Regalcoin (REC) traded down 20% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001847 BTC.

Centurion (CNT) traded 40.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Piggycoin (PIGGY) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000018 BTC.

SuperCoin (SUPER) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000127 BTC.

JobsCoin Coin Profile

JobsCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on October 5th, 2016. JobsCoin’s total supply is 200,019,300 coins and its circulating supply is 106,019,270 coins. JobsCoin’s official website is jobscoin.us. JobsCoin’s official Twitter account is @Jobscoin.

Buying and Selling JobsCoin

JobsCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is not possible to purchase JobsCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire JobsCoin must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase JobsCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for JobsCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for JobsCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.