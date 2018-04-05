Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:NGS) Director John Chisholm Sells 2,750 Shares

Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:NGS) Director John Chisholm sold 2,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.35, for a total value of $66,962.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $709,899.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

John Chisholm also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Natural Gas Services Group alerts:

On Tuesday, March 27th, John Chisholm sold 16,429 shares of Natural Gas Services Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.13, for a total value of $396,431.77.

On Wednesday, December 27th, John Chisholm sold 3,900 shares of Natural Gas Services Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.05, for a total value of $101,595.00.

On Wednesday, December 27th, John Chisholm sold 3,900 shares of Natural Gas Services Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.05, for a total value of $101,595.00.

Shares of NYSE:NGS opened at $24.60 on Thursday. Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.40 and a 1-year high of $29.55. The company has a market cap of $317.71, a PE ratio of 221.82 and a beta of 1.24.

Natural Gas Services Group (NYSE:NGS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 8th. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $16.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.77 million. Natural Gas Services Group had a return on equity of 0.62% and a net margin of 29.31%. research analysts expect that Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Natural Gas Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Seaport Global Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Natural Gas Services Group in a report on Friday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Natural Gas Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. TheStreet raised Natural Gas Services Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, March 9th. Finally, Capital One Financial reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Natural Gas Services Group in a report on Thursday, March 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.00.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NGS. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Natural Gas Services Group by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 250,140 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,211,000 after buying an additional 15,154 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Natural Gas Services Group by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,424 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 1,415 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Natural Gas Services Group by 56.8% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 43,264 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,229,000 after buying an additional 15,664 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Natural Gas Services Group by 875.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 140,925 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,122,000 after buying an additional 126,471 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Natural Gas Services Group by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 28,419 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $807,000 after buying an additional 5,016 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.93% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:NGS) Director John Chisholm Sells 2,750 Shares” was first published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this article on another domain, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States and international trademark and copyright legislation. The legal version of this article can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/05/john-chisholm-sells-2750-shares-of-natural-gas-services-group-inc-ngs-stock-updated.html.

Natural Gas Services Group Company Profile

Natural Gas Services Group, Inc is a provider of small to medium horsepower compression equipment to the natural gas industry. The Company focuses primarily on the non-conventional natural gas and oil production business in the United States, such as coal bed methane, gas shale, tight gas and oil shales.

Receive News & Ratings for Natural Gas Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natural Gas Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.