Athersys, Inc. (ATHX) EVP John J. Harrington Sells 15,000 Shares

Athersys, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHX) EVP John J. Harrington sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.84, for a total value of $27,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of NASDAQ ATHX traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $1.91. 454,639 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 628,674. The firm has a market cap of $223.98, a P/E ratio of -6.59 and a beta of -0.85. Athersys, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.29 and a 52 week high of $2.63.

Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.04). Athersys had a negative return on equity of 123.22% and a negative net margin of 869.50%. The company had revenue of $1.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.10) EPS. Athersys’s revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts predict that Athersys, Inc. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Athersys by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,265,772 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,441,000 after acquiring an additional 366,572 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Athersys by 27.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,432,695 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,161,000 after acquiring an additional 305,944 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Athersys by 30.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,123,870 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,697,000 after acquiring an additional 264,549 shares during the period. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware bought a new position in Athersys during the 3rd quarter worth $1,093,000. Finally, Perkins Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Athersys by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 363,375 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $658,000 after acquiring an additional 54,650 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ATHX. ValuEngine lowered Athersys from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Athersys in a research note on Tuesday, March 13th.

Athersys Company Profile

Athersys, Inc is an international biotechnology company that is focused primarily in the field of regenerative medicine. The Company’s MultiStem cell therapy, an allogeneic stem cell product, is its lead platform product and is in later-stage clinical development. Its clinical development programs are focused on treating neurological conditions, cardiovascular disease, inflammatory and immune disorders, certain pulmonary conditions and other conditions where the standard of care is limited or inadequate for many patients.

