Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Shares Sold by Fruth Investment Management

Fruth Investment Management cut its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,223 shares of the company’s stock after selling 355 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson accounts for 1.9% of Fruth Investment Management’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Fruth Investment Management’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $4,362,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harding Loevner LP acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the second quarter valued at about $106,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 29.9% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. now owns 870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 46.4% in the second quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 3,467 shares during the last quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the second quarter valued at about $124,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.7% in the second quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. 67.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Shares of JNJ opened at $130.41 on Thursday. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $120.95 and a 1-year high of $148.32. The stock has a market cap of $334,182.28, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.02. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 1.70% and a return on equity of 29.00%. The business had revenue of $20.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.08 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 8.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Paulus Stoffels sold 155,342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.86, for a total value of $20,172,712.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 357,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,477,673.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on JNJ shares. Vetr upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $152.28 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Credit Suisse Group set a $154.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 target price (up from $155.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $144.43.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Shares Sold by Fruth Investment Management” was originally reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this article on another publication, it was stolen and republished in violation of US and international trademark and copyright laws. The correct version of this article can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/05/johnson-johnson-jnj-shares-sold-by-fruth-investment-management-updated-updated.html.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. Its Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, RoC, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.