Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage presently has a $146.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 11.61% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “J&J’s sales growth accelerated in the second half of 2017 backed by higher sales in the Pharmaceutical segment and improving performance in Medical Devices. Though quite a few key products in J&J’s portfolio like Remicade and Concerta are facing generic competition, we believe that new products in all segments, label expansion of drugs like Imbruvica and Darzalex and contribution from recent acquisitions – mainly Actelion – can support top-line growth. Meanwhile, share buybacks and the restructuring initiative should provide bottom-line support. J&J is also making rapid progress with its pipeline and line extensions. J&J’s shares have outformed the industry in the past six months. However, headwinds like generics, pricing pressure and soft global market conditions remain. Estimates have risen slightly ahead of Q1 results. J&J has a positive record of earnings surprises in the recent quarters.”

JNJ has been the subject of several other reports. Vetr cut Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $124.55 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase cut Johnson & Johnson from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Johnson & Johnson to $161.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Jefferies Group set a $165.00 target price on Johnson & Johnson and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “sell” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $144.58.

Shares of JNJ stock traded up $0.40 during trading on Thursday, hitting $130.81. The company had a trading volume of 1,972,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,073,548. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $344,350.50, a P/E ratio of 17.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.74. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $120.95 and a one year high of $148.32.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.02. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 29.00% and a net margin of 1.70%. The business had revenue of $20.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 8.11 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Paulus Stoffels sold 155,342 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.86, for a total transaction of $20,172,712.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 357,906 shares in the company, valued at $46,477,673.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in JNJ. Goodman Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter valued at $104,000. Harding Loevner LP acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the second quarter valued at $106,000. Stelac Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter valued at $108,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 46.4% in the second quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 3,467 shares during the period. Finally, Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the second quarter valued at $124,000. Institutional investors own 67.23% of the company’s stock.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. Its Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, RoC, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

