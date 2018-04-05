Regeneron (NASDAQ:REGN) Director Joseph L. Goldstein Sells 2,000 Shares

Regeneron (NASDAQ:REGN) Director Joseph L. Goldstein sold 2,000 shares of Regeneron stock in a transaction on Monday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.02, for a total value of $700,040.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,000 shares in the company, valued at $4,900,280. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of REGN stock opened at $337.35 on Thursday. Regeneron has a 1-year low of $313.53 and a 1-year high of $543.55. The company has a current ratio of 3.82, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market cap of $35,599.99, a PE ratio of 25.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.46.

Regeneron (NASDAQ:REGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $5.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.18 by $1.05. Regeneron had a return on equity of 28.48% and a net margin of 20.41%. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.04 earnings per share. Regeneron’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts anticipate that Regeneron will post 19.2 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $421.00 price target on shares of Regeneron in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Regeneron from $401.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Guggenheim set a $530.00 price target on Regeneron and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $388.00 price target (up from $380.00) on shares of Regeneron in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Regeneron in a report on Tuesday, March 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $449.49.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its position in Regeneron by 21.3% during the third quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 825 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. BTIM Corp. boosted its position in Regeneron by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. BTIM Corp. now owns 1,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Regeneron by 0.9% during the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 17,010 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,606,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in Regeneron by 5.4% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,041 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,359,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Regeneron by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 9,692 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,644,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. 66.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Regeneron Company Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for the treatment of serious medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema (DME); myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy in patients with DME, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

