Talanx (TLX) Given a €39.80 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase Analysts

JPMorgan Chase set a €39.80 ($49.14) target price on Talanx (ETR:TLX) in a research note published on Monday, March 19th. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Commerzbank reiterated a neutral rating and set a price target on shares of Talanx in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Credit Suisse Group set a €40.00 ($49.38) price target on Talanx and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. equinet set a €40.00 ($49.38) price objective on Talanx and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Nord/LB set a €39.00 ($48.15) price objective on Talanx and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 16th. Finally, DZ Bank reissued a sell rating on shares of Talanx in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Talanx has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €37.44 ($46.22).

Talanx stock traded up €0.38 ($0.47) during trading on Monday, hitting €35.52 ($43.85). 100,698 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 138,773. Talanx has a 52 week low of €30.66 ($37.85) and a 52 week high of €37.32 ($46.07).

About Talanx

Talanx Aktiengesellschaft provides insurance and reinsurance products and services worldwide. The company offers life, casualty, liability, motor, aviation, legal protection, fire, burglary and theft, water damage, plate glass, windstorm, comprehensive householders, comprehensive home-owners, hail, livestock, engineering, omnium, marine, business interruption, travel assistance, aviation and space liability, financial lines, and other property insurance, as well as coverage for fire and fire loss of profits insurance.

