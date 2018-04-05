Micro Focus (LON:MCRO) Downgraded to Underweight at JPMorgan Chase

Micro Focus (LON:MCRO) was downgraded by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase to an “underweight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, March 20th. They currently have a GBX 900 ($12.63) target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of GBX 2,500 ($35.09). JPMorgan Chase’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 17.73% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Numis Securities cut shares of Micro Focus to an “add” rating and set a GBX 2,980 ($41.83) price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 8th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on shares of Micro Focus from GBX 2,880 ($40.43) to GBX 2,800 ($39.30) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank lowered shares of Micro Focus to a “hold” rating and set a GBX 2,800 ($39.30) price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Investec raised shares of Micro Focus to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from GBX 1,900 ($26.67) to GBX 1,000 ($14.04) in a research report on Tuesday, March 20th. Finally, Goldman Sachs began coverage on shares of Micro Focus in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a GBX 2,600 ($36.50) price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 1,445 ($20.28).

LON:MCRO traded up GBX 89 ($1.25) during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching GBX 1,094 ($15.36). The company had a trading volume of 4,715,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,560,000. Micro Focus has a twelve month low of GBX 26.78 ($0.38) and a twelve month high of GBX 2,970.50 ($41.70).

In other Micro Focus news, insider Kevin Loosemore acquired 20,156 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 1,006 ($14.12) per share, with a total value of £202,769.36 ($284,628.52). Also, insider Darren Roos acquired 5,291 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 940 ($13.19) per share, with a total value of £49,735.40 ($69,813.87). In the last three months, insiders acquired 28,548 shares of company stock valued at $32,249,433.

About Micro Focus

Micro Focus International plc, an infrastructure software company, develops, sells, and supports software products and solutions to federal, airlines, and healthcare industries in the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany, France, Japan, and internationally. The company operates through Micro Focus and SUSE segments.

