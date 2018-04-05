JPMorgan Chase (JPM) is Univest Corp of Pennsylvania’s 3rd Largest Position

Univest Corp of Pennsylvania decreased its position in JPMorgan Chase (NYSE:JPM) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 54,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 919 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase accounts for about 2.4% of Univest Corp of Pennsylvania’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Univest Corp of Pennsylvania’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase were worth $5,838,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JPM. Beach Investment Management LLC. lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase by 1,117.4% during the second quarter. Beach Investment Management LLC. now owns 559,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,108,000 after buying an additional 513,241 shares during the period. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase by 0.4% during the second quarter. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas now owns 282,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,819,000 after buying an additional 1,220 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase by 13.5% during the second quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 4,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $399,000 after buying an additional 517 shares during the period. Apriem Advisors lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase by 3.9% during the second quarter. Apriem Advisors now owns 68,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,217,000 after buying an additional 2,550 shares during the period. Finally, Cadence Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase by 5.3% during the second quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC now owns 179,581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,414,000 after buying an additional 9,105 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JPM opened at $110.99 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $375,216.09, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. JPMorgan Chase has a fifty-two week low of $81.64 and a fifty-two week high of $119.33.

JPMorgan Chase (NYSE:JPM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $24.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.87 billion. JPMorgan Chase had a return on equity of 11.63% and a net margin of 21.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.71 EPS. analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase will post 8.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 6th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.61%.

In other news, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 65,101 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.25, for a total transaction of $7,307,587.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 479,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,866,754.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Ashley Bacon sold 16,434 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.22, for a total transaction of $1,844,223.48. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 98,811 shares in the company, valued at $11,088,570.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 152,047 shares of company stock worth $17,098,115 over the last ninety days. 0.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Vetr lowered JPMorgan Chase from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $123.29 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine lowered JPMorgan Chase from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Edward Jones upgraded JPMorgan Chase from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded JPMorgan Chase from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on JPMorgan Chase from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.14.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking, Corporate & Investment Bank, Commercial Banking, and Asset & Wealth Management. The Consumer & Community Banking segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, payment processing services, auto loans and leases.

